Gwadar Attack Aimed To Sabotage Economic Vision Of Sino-Pak Leaderships: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the Gwadar attack was aimed to sabotage the economic vision of the great China, Pakistan leaderships.

"Attack in Gwadar is just another expression of game of sabotage against economic vision of the great leaderships of China and Pakistan," he tweeted.

He said, the enemy cannot undermine our resolve and we will spare no effort to bring the culprits to justice.

