Open Menu

Gwadar Attack Martyrs' Funeral Prayers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Gwadar attack martyrs' funeral prayers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The funeral prayers of the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorist attack were offered in Gwadar.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Thursday, Sepoy Bahar Khan (age: 35 years, resident of DG Khan district) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age: 28 years, resident of Khairpur district) had rendered the ultimate sacrifice while foiling the terrorist attack in Gwadar Port Authority Colony on March 20th.

The representatives of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Balochistan Police and civil society participated in the funeral prayer.

The bodies of the martyrs have been sent to their native areas where they will be buried with full military honours.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand by the nation and are determined to thwart terrorist attempts to sabotage the peace and stability of Balochistan. These sacrifices of our brave sons strengthen our resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism. The war against terrorism will continue till the end of the scourge of terrorism from the motherland," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Balochistan Army Pakistan Navy Police Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society ISPR Gwadar Khairpur March Prayer From

Recent Stories

Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

32 minutes ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

41 minutes ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

1 hour ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

2 hours ago
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

4 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan