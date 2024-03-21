Gwadar Attack Martyrs' Funeral Prayers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The funeral prayers of the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorist attack were offered in Gwadar.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Thursday, Sepoy Bahar Khan (age: 35 years, resident of DG Khan district) and Sepoy Imran Ali (age: 28 years, resident of Khairpur district) had rendered the ultimate sacrifice while foiling the terrorist attack in Gwadar Port Authority Colony on March 20th.
The representatives of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Balochistan Police and civil society participated in the funeral prayer.
The bodies of the martyrs have been sent to their native areas where they will be buried with full military honours.
"The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand by the nation and are determined to thwart terrorist attempts to sabotage the peace and stability of Balochistan. These sacrifices of our brave sons strengthen our resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism. The war against terrorism will continue till the end of the scourge of terrorism from the motherland," the ISPR said.
