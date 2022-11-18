UrduPoint.com

Gwadar, Chabahar Ports To Boost Pak-Iran Trade: Iranian Consul General

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Gwadar, Chabahar ports to boost Pak-Iran trade: Iranian consul general

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Consul General of Iran in Lahore Reza Nezari has said that Gwadar and Chabahar are two ambitious ports which will further boost trade relations between Pakistan and Iran.  According to a press release, issued here on Friday, the Iranian consul general expressed these views during his visit to Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) offices. Moazzam Ali Ghurki, President PCJCCI, SM Naveed, Chairman Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, Ali Raza Rizvi, Chairman Standing Committee on Diplomatic and Governmental Relations, welcomed Reza Nezari, along with other executive members of the PCJCCI.

The consul general appreciated working of the PCJCCI related to regional connectivity and bilateral trade. He also praised various initiatives of the chamber including Pak-China Knowledge Portal, China-Way magazine, Chinese language courses and Pak-China Technology Gateway and another initiative of Pak-China food and Cultural Analogue 2022. He said: "I feel so delighted on receiving invitation from the PCJCCI.

We should conduct such gatherings more often to further enhance brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran." Moazzam Ghurki said in his welcome address that Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry was resolute to serve as a model chamber and a vibrant platform for promoting mutual investment and friendship between Pakistan, China, Iran and other brotherly countries. He said: "We are striving to strengthen trilateral business, investment and cultural ties between China, Pakistan and Iran." The SEZA chairman said "we invite Iranian brothers to come forward and invest as zone developers to attract investment from their country in the fields of pharmaceutical, agriculture, marble, automobile, gems and jewellery and sectors".

The PCJCCI vice president and secretary general thanked the consul general Iran for his precious time and said that "we are endeavouring to build a better and prosperous future of Pakistan with the cooperation of Iran". He added that Pakistani business bodies would be honored to serve Iranian investors to form a troika among Pakistan, China and Iran.

