Gwadar Customs recovers mobile phones worth millions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Gwadar Customs have recovered 5000 smuggled mobile phones worth millions of rupee during a raid conducted on a tip off, spokesperson Pakistan Customs Balochistan chapter Dr. Ata Baaich said on Wednesday.

The respective phones worth Rs 21 crores were being loaded into Suzuki after being brought through the launch from Dubai.

The spokesman said that Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon and Collector Customs Gwadar Raza received information that electronics and mobile phone mafia wanted to smuggle goods into the country through Dubai.

In order to make the anti-smuggling campaign more efficient and effective, all anti-smuggling departments, including field enforcement units and mobile squads, have been ordered to conduct strict surveillance on the coast.

When the cargo, which included mobile phone sets, was being loaded into a Suzuki after being unloaded and trying to hide it under fruit boxes, the customs personnel suddenly raided and seized it.

A case was registered and legal action was initiated against the traffickers.