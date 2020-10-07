Gwadar DEC displays electoral rolls for local body election

District Election Commission (DEC) of Gwadar has displayed the electoral rolls for the forthcoming local body elections for the public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :District Election Commission (DEC) of Gwadar has displayed the electoral rolls for the forthcoming local body elections for the public.

Gwadar District Election Commissioner Rasool Bakhsh Baloch, in a briefing in his office, said the staff of the DEC has fulfilled its responsibilities in the spirit of national service to ensure transparent and impartial conduct of the upcoming local body elections.

In this regard, the final computerized electoral rolls have been displayed for the public after completion of publication.

He said teh citizens could also get confirmation by sending their CNIC number at 8300.

Rasool Bakhsh said 10966 new voters have been registered in the new electoral rolls. Earlier, the number of voters in Gwadar district was 123041 while according to the new final electoral rolls, the number of registered voters in Gwadar district is 131307 in which 59551 voters are women.

He said that circulars have been issued to the ADLG of Gwadar District Council and Chief Officers of all tehsils to provide certificate data of deceased persons so that the Names of deceased persons should be removed from the electoral rolls.