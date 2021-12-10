UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Deep Sea Port Being Developed As Trans-shipment Hub: Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 06:03 PM

Gwadar deep sea Port being developed as trans-shipment hub: Zaidi

The Minister has apprised International Maritime Organization head of the Government's various initiatives in the maritime sector including efforts to promote clean and green shipping.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that Gwadar deep sea Port is being developed as a trans-shipment hub, which will play an important role in advancing regional trade and economic integration.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Secretary General International Maritime Organization Kitack Lim on sideline of the IMO Assembly Session being held from 6 to15 of this month in London.

Matters of mutual interest including maritime issues came under discussion.

The Minister apprised the IMO head of the Government's various initiatives in the maritime sector including efforts to promote clean and green shipping.

Related Topics

Assembly Gwadar London Hub Ali Haider From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Plans to Begin Certification of PD-35 Jet E ..

Russia Plans to Begin Certification of PD-35 Jet Engine in 2027 - Industry Minis ..

8 minutes ago
 Czechs make Covid vaccine mandatory for over-60s f ..

Czechs make Covid vaccine mandatory for over-60s from March

8 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts the “Chil ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts the “Children’s Literature and New Wo ..

25 minutes ago
 Immediately written novels do not include research ..

Immediately written novels do not include research. This may be news but not a n ..

25 minutes ago
 33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

39 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiat ..

Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiators

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.