Gwadar deep sea Port being developed as trans-shipment hub: Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

The Minister has apprised International Maritime Organization head of the Government's various initiatives in the maritime sector including efforts to promote clean and green shipping.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that Gwadar deep sea Port is being developed as a trans-shipment hub, which will play an important role in advancing regional trade and economic integration.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Secretary General International Maritime Organization Kitack Lim on sideline of the IMO Assembly Session being held from 6 to15 of this month in London.

Matters of mutual interest including maritime issues came under discussion.

The Minister apprised the IMO head of the Government's various initiatives in the maritime sector including efforts to promote clean and green shipping.