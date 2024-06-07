Open Menu

Gwadar Economic Zone Offers Unique Opportunities For Chinese Investors: Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Zafar Ali Shah on Friday said the Gwadar free economic zone has immense investment potential and offering unique opportunities for Chinese investors.

In a statement, he highlighted Gwadar's potential as a leading transshipment hub, enhanced maritime infrastructure, and incentives for businesses.

He said due to Gwadar’s strategic location, modern port facilities, and supportive regulatory environment make it an ideal investment destination.

Zafar Ali further discussed the incentives for investors including streamlined customs procedures, and robust legal protections.

He added that due to diverse sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and technology there exist huge industrial growth opportunities for the potential investors.

It is welcoming that great interest was showed by the Chinese companies in Gwadar and investment in Pakistan, he concluded.

