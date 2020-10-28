Gwadar emerging an important industrial city of future: Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Awami Party Senator Kahuda Babar Wednesday said prudent policies of the present government, Gwadar is emerging in the region as an important industrial city of the future.

In a statement issued here, Kahuda Babar said that after Gwadar port became operational, Afghan transit trade has started.

" Development is knocking on the doorstep of Gwadar through projects like construction of airport and coal power project," he said adding Young people should focus on skill development to reap the benefits of these development schemes as technical youth would be needed for port handling and human resources. The government is taking practical steps for making youth more skillful and educated.

He said that 64% of Pakistan's population comprises of youth and for the first time in the history of Gwadar, the successful organization of Pakistan Youth Conference was a sign of dedication of knowledge and peace for the youth.

He said, "We used to complain about government institutions but we are fortunate that now the standard educational institutes like Cadet College Ormara in Gwadar and Gwadar Campus of Turbat University have been started.

We need a complete university in Gwadar and stressed the Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal to fulfill her promise for establishing a university in Gwadar, she said.

Senator Kahuda Babar said that our future depends on the youth. "Some terrorists wanted to disturb the peace and tranquility of our country but they will never succeed in their nefarious intentions.