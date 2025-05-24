Gwadar Emerging As Global Trade And Economic Hub: DG GDA
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 09:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Saifullah Khetran, emphasized Gwadar's transformation into a global trade and economic center.
He highlighted the city's development under the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, stressing the authority’s commitment to building a modern, green, and sustainable urban center.
DG Khetran during an exclusive interview with a private television channel said that education and healthcare are top priorities for the GDA. He pointed out that the GDA Public Higher Secondary school is providing quality education, while the Pak-China Friendship Hospital offers free and advanced healthcare services to residents.
The DG outlined several completed infrastructure and community development projects in the city, including roads, parks, playgrounds, jetties, breakwaters, and specialized initiatives for fishermen. He also emphasized GDA's focus on environmental conservation through tree plantation drives, clean beaches, green areas, and modern sewage treatment systems.
He noted significant progress under the Old Town Rehabilitation Project, which involves the restoration of historical sites, expansion of old schools, and improvement of basic civic facilities, contributing to an enhanced standard of living for residents.
To empower local youth, GDA has launched programs focused on skills training, employment, and social inclusion. Key projects completed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), such as the New International Airport, East Bay Expressway, Pak-China Friendship Hospital, and Pak-China Institute, stand as milestones of Gwadar’s development.
DG Khetran also mentioned that the Shadi Kaur and Sod Dams have ensured a consistent water supply for the city. He extended an open invitation to the private sector for investment partnerships in various sectors to make development inclusive and sustainable.
He expressed optimism about Gwadar’s future saying “Gwadar is fast becoming a symbol of peace, development, and prosperity, and we are confident it will soon be recognized as a world-class city.”
