Gwadar Expressway Affectees Paid Compensation, Funds Sought To Compensate Remaining Affectees

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:32 PM

Some Gwadar expressway affectees have already been paid compensation and more funds are being sought from the government to compensate the remaining affected

Highlighting the practical measures being taken for the uplift of Gwadar, an official said that Balochistan government was working to ensure the provision of every facility to the masses of the coastal city.

The government had imposed ban on illegal fishing at the marine boundaries of Balochistan to curb the activity, he added.

He said the government would take strict action against the boats involved in illegal fishing in its coastal waters.

The office of Director General (DG) Fisheries has been relocated from Quetta to Gwadar to facilitate the fishermen.

"The province has a capacity to produce good quality fish and would generate more revenue by providing access to the global market," he said.

Local fishermen had been allowed to fishing by completely abolishing token system and that would eventually increase the potential of the sector, he said.

The government had been ordered the closure of unnecessary check post at Gwadar and the speed boats and vehicles of fishermen which were in the custody of coastal guard were being released, he added.

The roads and other Infrastructure were also being upgraded for easy access of the local fisherman to the port to transfer their hunted fish into the markets, he added.

He said the government had lifted restriction on Pak-Iran boarder trade to boost the business activities in the area. The government was taking multiple initiatives to resolve water issue in Gwadar on permanent basis, he added.

The Makran division is not connected with the National grid and is dependent on Iranian power supply.

The government was taking steps to connect these areas with national grid to ensured uninterrupted smooth power supply to provide relief to the masses, he added.

