Gwadar gateway to progress, prosperity of region: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said that Gwadar was gateway to progress and prosperity of not only Pakistan but the whole region. He expressed these views while addressing participants of opening ceremony of different projects including Gwadar Port Authority Commercial project and expansion of government Faqeer Colony middle school project.

He said that Pakistan and China had been making tremendous progress in forging regional partnership towards achieving the shared ideals of peace, stability and development.

He observed that Gwadar Port Authority Commercial Complex would turn into a business hub for all commercial activity in the region.

Calling himself a native of province of Balochistan, he said that seeing Gwadar turning into a major port city of the future gave him immense pride and satisfaction and even more heartening was the fact that the numerous projects under CPEC will continue to attract investment and development in Gwadar for many years to come.

Inaugurating the projects including Pakistan China Government Faqeer Colony Middle School Expansion Project, Gwadar 300 MW Coal-based Power Project and the Gwadar Port Authority Commercial Complex Project, he said that The Faqir Colony Primary School was developed with help from China, and thus laid the foundation of providing quality education to the local children.

He observed that 300 MW coal power plant in Gwadar was another achievement by China and Pakistan and the power plant would provide the much-needed energy resource required for development in Gwadar.

He also said these three achievements were only a beginning of a long series of planned and ongoing projects that would complement the CPEC.

This will grant Pakistan and China the opportunity for sustainable and long-term economic development.

He said that the 4000 solar energy facilities being donated by China would prove to be very beneficial for the Gwadar district and would be instrumental in meeting its energy needs.

He appreciated the joint efforts for the socio-economic prosperity of the region.