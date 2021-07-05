Gwadar is milestone in development of Balochistan and Pakistan: Bushra

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Balochistan Assembly Bushra Rind on Monday said Gwadar is a milestone in the development of Balochistan and Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Balochistan Assembly Bushra Rind on Monday said Gwadar is a milestone in the development of Balochistan and Pakistan.

The vision for a developed and modern city of Gwadar under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was near completion, adding said, the recent progress on uplift schemes were proving to be a precursor to this development.

She said, Gwadar has gained a special significance not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

Completion of these ongoing projects will usher an era of prosperity for the people of Gwadar, she maintained.

Bushra Rind said, with its limited resources, provincial government was striving to develop Gwadar while fruitful.

She said the Gwadar would be the economical hub and the steps taken by the provincial government regarding tourism will benefit not only the people of the province but also the national economy.

Such measures will have a positive impact on the region, she concluded.