UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gwadar Is Milestone In Development Of Balochistan And Pakistan: Bushra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:03 PM

Gwadar is milestone in development of Balochistan and Pakistan: Bushra

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Balochistan Assembly Bushra Rind on Monday said Gwadar is a milestone in the development of Balochistan and Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Balochistan Assembly Bushra Rind on Monday said Gwadar is a milestone in the development of Balochistan and Pakistan.

The vision for a developed and modern city of Gwadar under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was near completion, adding said, the recent progress on uplift schemes were proving to be a precursor to this development.

She said, Gwadar has gained a special significance not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

Completion of these ongoing projects will usher an era of prosperity for the people of Gwadar, she maintained.

Bushra Rind said, with its limited resources, provincial government was striving to develop Gwadar while fruitful.

She said the Gwadar would be the economical hub and the steps taken by the provincial government regarding tourism will benefit not only the people of the province but also the national economy.

Such measures will have a positive impact on the region, she concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World Gwadar Progress Hub All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of Emirates ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah installs over 6,940 Aman fire safety devic ..

21 minutes ago

India supports terrorism in Pakistan through train ..

3 minutes ago

'I've worked hard for this', says history-making J ..

3 minutes ago

Fucsovics becomes first Hungarian man in Wimbledon ..

3 minutes ago

Telehealth centers vital to advise on mental healt ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.