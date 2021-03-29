Gwadar is new economic hub across Asia: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said that the rising sun of Gwadar heralds a new bright morning after long dark nights across Asia under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Since we did not benefited from the three major revolutions of the world, the agriculture revolution, the industrial revolution and the information technology revolution have left us unsophisticated and under-developed than other development regions of the world.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the International Conference on "Emerging Gwadar" at Governor House Quetta here. Mr. Li Beijian, Consul General of China in Pakistan, Mr. Zhang Baozhong, Chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding Company, member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mr. Sana Baloch, Vice Chancellor of Balochistan Public Sector Universities, PTI Adviser on Pak-China Cooperation Bayazid Khan Kasi, Inspector General of Police Balochistan and BRSP Chief Nadir Gul Bareach, besides ladies and gentlemen from various walks of life attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants of the International Conference entitled Emerging Gwadar, the Governor of Balochistan said that the 21st century is the century of the continent of Asia and has brought new economic goals and destinations for development and prosperity in the region.

We are proud that this new, modern and developed environment has made Gwadar a key player, especially in strengthening global economic and trade activities, he said the Belt and Road project is a starting point for a new era of economic activity connecting the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa.

Governor Yasinzai said that the implementation of the China- Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan would pave the way for the eradication of the outdated socio-economic system and the liberation from the backward thoughts and superstitions associated with it. "Based on the economy and artificial intelligence, we will embark on a new and strong economic development journey that will be a significant step forward in building the common destiny of mankind," he said.

The participants of Gwadar Emerging Conference were Mr. Consul General of China (Mr. Li Beijian), Chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding Company (Mr. Zhang Baozhong), MPA Sana Baloch and PTI Advisor on Pak-China Cooperation Bayazid Khan Kasi also addressed regarding importance of Gwadar and CPEC project.

Earlier, the Governor of Balochistan cut a cake on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations and finally distributed commemorative shields to the participants and organizers of the International Conference.