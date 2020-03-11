UrduPoint.com
Gwadar Jeep Rally To Be Held On April 2: Chief Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:21 PM

Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain retired Fazeel Asghar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements of Gwadar Jeep Rally which would be held from April 2, 2020

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain retired Fazeel Asghar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements of Gwadar Jeep Rally which would be held from April 2, 2020.

Additional Chief Secretary for Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Sports Imran Gichki, Secretary Information Shah Irfan Gharshin and other related officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Sports Secretary Imran Gichki said more than 400 Jeep racers would take part in the rally where opening ceremony to be arranged at the starting point of the rally, saying that in this context, Sports Department was taking possible steps to finalize all preparations of it with positive manner.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar said provincial government was taking practical measures to promote sports activities in the province for which the Sports Department was going to initiate a Jeep Rally from April 2, 2020.

He directed that health facilities and other arrangements of this International famous Jeep Rally should be completed timely in the camping of it because provision of amenities were essential for increasing to interest of national and foreign players towards taking part in such event.

The Chief Secretary also instructed the Secretary of Information to effectively launch campaign on social media, print and electronic media in order to make the event successful as National and International level.

"Water sports and cultural shows should be made possible along with Jeep rally", he added saying that promotion of sports activities were essential for healthy society.

Chief Secretary said routes of Jeep Rally, protection measures and its other matters would be discussed in next meeting.

