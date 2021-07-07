Gwadar milestone in development of Balochistan: Transport Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Transport Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali on Wednesday said that Gwadar was a milestone in the development of Balochistan.

The vision set for Gwadar under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan is nearing completion.

Talking to APP, Provincial Minister for Transport Umar Khan Jamali said the recent developments of projects in Gwadar are proving to be a precursor to this uplift.

Gwadar has a special significance not only in Pakistan but in the whole world, he said the completion of these ongoing projects would usher in an era of prosperity and development for the people of Gwadar.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan is working for advancement of Gwadar within its limited resources and the time is not far when development and welfare would be ensured by the government.

The effects of the measures for welfare will begin to come and not only will it prove to be a hub of the economy but also of immense importance in the promotion of tourism, he added.

He said the steps taken by the provincial government regarding tourism not only Pakistan, but also people all over the world would benefit and it would have a positive impact on the region.