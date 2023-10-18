Gwadar Off Road Rally in full swing, bike race held, car race to be tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Gwadar Off-Road Rally organized by Gwadar Development Authority and Balochistan Motor sports is in full swing, motorbike race was held in the first phase.

In the second phase, the Racer Car Show and Registration will be held tomorrow, followed by the Qualifying Round on the next day.

The Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Pasand Khan Buledi has inaugurated the race by raising the flag.

The bike track is 25 km long, a challenging track passing through sand dunes and uneven surfaces that provide an opportunity to exhibit their abilities.

The final motor car race will be held on October 22, which includes international and women racers.

District administration, Gwadar Port Authority, District Police, Security Forces, including all civil and military institutions of Gwadar are fully cooperating in organizing that wonderful event.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the race, Chairman GPA expressed his appreciation and said that Gwadar is not only economically and strategically important, but the region is also naturally and culturally beautiful.

Pasand Khan said the arrival of thousands of fans and tourists from different parts of the country to Gwadar will boost the economic and tourism activities here, which will also benefit the local people.

He said that healthy activities like Off Road rally in Gwadar are awaited throughout the year and such events need to be organized frequently.

According to source, a total of 204 racers including 11 foreigners, 10 women and 80 locals will take part in the rally.

For the first time, two separate categories of motorbike races have been added along with the Jeep Rally. A long track of 250 km has been prepared, which includes the beautiful natural scenery of Gwadar, including the beach, desert and mountain areas.

The prize distribution ceremony, musical night, fireworks and other interesting and colourful programs are included.