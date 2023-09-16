Open Menu

Gwadar Off-Road Rally To Be Held From Oct 17-22

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2023 | 12:08 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) on Friday announced the Fifth Off-Road Jeep Rally to be held from October 17 to 22.

Director General, GDA Mujeeb-ur Rehman Qambrani wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account that "review your engines and get ready for the most thrilling adventure of the year. This "off road festival" will be an unforgettable trip for all tourists".

He said the Gwadar Off-Road Rally 2023 project is presented by Race Associates and Enterprises, which is sponsored by GDA while the rally has the support of the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army.

Talha Iqbal Raice, Chief Executive Officer, Gwadar Off-Road Rally said, " The rally is a mega event for the area and we expect racers and tourists across the country to take part in it.

Apart from Pakistani racers, he hopes that international racers may participate from Iran.

He said well-known Pakistani racers including Nadir Magsi and Sahibzada Sultan will also expected to participate.

Additionally, around 20 local racers from Gwadar are set to participate in the event The Gwadar Off-Road Rally is an exciting three-day event with two main categories for cars, "Prepared'' and `Stock''. Each of these is further divided into four sub-categories.

A Category Petrol 3401 cc and above (Open Class), (Diesel) 3501 cc and above (Open Class).

B category petrol 2701 cc to 3400 cc and diesel 2701 cc to 3500 cc.

C category Petrol 1801 cc to 2700 cc and Diesel 1801 cc to 2700 cc.

D category includes Petrol 1 cc to 1800 cc and Diesel 1, cc to 1800 cc.

More Stories From Pakistan