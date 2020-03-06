Gwadar offers huge investment opportunities for region: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday said that Gwadar was emerging as new port city of Pakistan offering huge opportunities for investment and economic growth not only for Pakistan but for the whole region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday said that Gwadar was emerging as new port city of Pakistan offering huge opportunities for investment and economic growth not only for Pakistan but for the whole region.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Tunisia, Borhene El Kamel here, he said conducive environment existed for investment and Tunisian investors could come forward to benefit from the investment environment in Pakistan, particularly Gwadar.

Pakistan and Tunisia had agreed to translate the spirit of fraternity and warmth into tangible cooperation in the political and economic spheres, he added.

The chairman observed that bilateral relations of Pakistan and Tunisia were embedded in history, culture, traditions and common faith and both the sides shared identical views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sanjrani emphasized the need for more high level visits and people to people contacts as cooperation in political, economic and cultural areas had remained short of potential.

He underscored the need for promoting and strengthening the parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Tunisia with Primary focus on inter-parliamentary engagements and capacity building programs.

"Both the Parliaments should learn from each other experiences and best parliamentary practices for which joint capacity building program can be arranged for MPs as well as parliamentary staff in coordination with Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS)," the chairman added.

He underlined the need for activation of parliamentary friendship groups in respective parliaments.

The ambassador thanked teh chairman senate for the welcoming remarks and said that Pakistan and Tunisia could benefit a lot by exploring new avenues for cooperation.

He said that Tunisia also considered Pakistan an important country and desires to further expand the bilateral relations in various sectors.