Gwadar Old Town affectees could not be compensated, Senate body told

(@FahadShabbir)

The affectees of Gwadar Old Town could not get compensations despite the government has been released funds, sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) The affectees of Gwadar Old Town could not get compensations despite the government has been released funds, sources said on Friday.The sources said that the government had released Rs25 billion as compensation money to Gawdar Development Authority but despite passing years the amount could not be given to the real affectees.Senator Kauda Babar said Gwadar Development Authority has occupied our billions of rupees properties and now would attract us showing dream of Master Plan, adding that supply of water along with construction of Airport could not be completed.

He said taking security measures are important, sharing observation that investors were fleeing due to poor security situation.He said this during a Senate Standing for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives meeting at the Parliament House.

He was curious whether some incentives would be provided to the residents of Gwadar, adding that the Authority has been occupied their land. He was irked due to the authority's failure to provide alternative facilities to the affectees.The meeting was held under the chair of Standing Committee Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Chairman Agha Shahzaib Durrani.

He further said local natives are doubtful that for what agenda the project was launched by the authority.

The local natives were being pressed, adding that 138,000 people are forced in 4,000 acre area.The authority even remained failed to provide basic facilities such as electricity to the residents of the Old Town.

The demand of power for Gwadar city is 45 megatwatt whereas only 14 megawatt electricity was being provided. Lack of infrastructure is another major issue of the residents of Gwadar as rain water accumulates on roads in various parts of the city due to poor infrastructure developments.Babar said out of Rs25 billion of the government, GDA has spent Rs12 billion and record of the expenditure is available.GDA official told the meeting that Gwadar Old Town project is included in the GDA priority development projects.

Talking about water problem, the official said the water development project was in progress, asking planning division to release additional funds for the project.The committee chairman sought detailed related to problems face by Gwadar Port Master Plan and affectees of Old Town.