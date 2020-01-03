UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gwadar Old Town Affectees Could Not Be Compensated, Senate Body Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:51 PM

Gwadar Old Town affectees could not be compensated, Senate body told

The affectees of Gwadar Old Town could not get compensations despite the government has been released funds, sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) The affectees of Gwadar Old Town could not get compensations despite the government has been released funds, sources said on Friday.The sources said that the government had released Rs25 billion as compensation money to Gawdar Development Authority but despite passing years the amount could not be given to the real affectees.Senator Kauda Babar said Gwadar Development Authority has occupied our billions of rupees properties and now would attract us showing dream of Master Plan, adding that supply of water along with construction of Airport could not be completed.

He said taking security measures are important, sharing observation that investors were fleeing due to poor security situation.He said this during a Senate Standing for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives meeting at the Parliament House.

He was curious whether some incentives would be provided to the residents of Gwadar, adding that the Authority has been occupied their land. He was irked due to the authority's failure to provide alternative facilities to the affectees.The meeting was held under the chair of Standing Committee Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Chairman Agha Shahzaib Durrani.

He further said local natives are doubtful that for what agenda the project was launched by the authority.

The local natives were being pressed, adding that 138,000 people are forced in 4,000 acre area.The authority even remained failed to provide basic facilities such as electricity to the residents of the Old Town.

The demand of power for Gwadar city is 45 megatwatt whereas only 14 megawatt electricity was being provided. Lack of infrastructure is another major issue of the residents of Gwadar as rain water accumulates on roads in various parts of the city due to poor infrastructure developments.Babar said out of Rs25 billion of the government, GDA has spent Rs12 billion and record of the expenditure is available.GDA official told the meeting that Gwadar Old Town project is included in the GDA priority development projects.

Talking about water problem, the official said the water development project was in progress, asking planning division to release additional funds for the project.The committee chairman sought detailed related to problems face by Gwadar Port Master Plan and affectees of Old Town.

Related Topics

Senate Electricity Poor Water Parliament Gwadar Progress Money Government Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Jump 4 Pct To Nearly $70 Per Barrel Aft ..

5 minutes ago

National Assembly Standing Committee Visits Nation ..

5 minutes ago

ANF Faisalabad arrests 55 drug smugglers last year ..

5 minutes ago

Health deptt appointed 440 pharmacists on merit: D ..

5 minutes ago

93 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

18 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks Liaquat Univers ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.