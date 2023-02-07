UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Patrolling Team Actively Working Against Illegal Trawling: Saifullah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday said that the patrolling team of Gwadar was actively working to stop illegal trawling.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons.

"Successful actions have been taken against the illegal trawlers in the last several months to protect the interests of local fishermen.

"Even today, the patrolling team of the Fisheries Department has caught a trawler engaged in illegal trawling in the Gwadar area and seized the fish and registered a case against violators", he said.

DG Fisheries further said that such operations were being conducted daily by the department.

