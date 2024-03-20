Open Menu

Gwadar Port Authority Complex Comes Under Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:06 PM

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

The unknown assailants carry out firing inside the complex of the Gwadar Port Authority, the police say.

GWADAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) The Gwadar Port Authority Complex came under attack by unidentified assailants, as reported by local authorities on Wednesday.

The local police, while confirming the assault on the port complex, stated that the exact number of attackers remained unknown, but the gunfire persisted. The firing occurred within the premises of the port complex.

A series of intense gunfire followed by an explosion near the port stirred panic among the residents of the area.

In response to the situation, a considerable number of police personnel were swiftly deployed to the port, with additional contingents being summoned to maintain control and retaliate against the attackers effectively.

The security measures were promptly enforced as the police cordoned off the area affected by the attack. The authorities commenced an assessment of the damage inflicted during the assault.

