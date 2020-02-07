UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Continue To Prefer Local Service Providers

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:39 PM

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) continue to prefer local service providers

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) believes in equal opportunity and performance and will continue its efforts to prefer local service providers to different clients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) believes in equal opportunity and performance and will continue its efforts to prefer local service providers to different clients.

According to senior official, since inception of Gwadar Port, only local agents were providing services as shipping and customs clearing agents.

He said that GPA always preferred and recommended local service providers to different clients, however he said that being a government entity couldn't restrict traders and professional services provider from other parts of the country. "This is free market competition based on performance and rate of charges," he said.

He said that GPA has recommended that local shipping and customs clearing agents should enhance their professional capabilities, which would promote their service charges.

He said that many potential traders were considering to start business through Gwadar Port and planning to hire services of professional agents.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is planning to start special training programme for the local agents in shipping, customs clearing and other related fields.

In this regard ministry would also approach Balochistan government to initiate training programmes in collaboration with concerned departments of the province, the official said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Gwadar Market From Government

Recent Stories

Govt provides Rs24.42bn for reconstruction of hous ..

36 seconds ago

PTI crashes family politics in Pakistan: Fayaz-ul- ..

37 seconds ago

Mayor Sukkur visits different union councils

40 seconds ago

Deserving homeless women demands to set up more Da ..

42 seconds ago

China's largest cargo airline delivers 900 tonnes ..

9 minutes ago

No conflict exists among govt and allies: Riaz Fat ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.