UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Port Authority Holds Funds Raising Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Gwadar Port Authority holds funds raising ceremony

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of the Gwadar Port Authority, a fund raising ceremony for the flood-stricken people of Balochistan was held on Friday.

Chinese Commercial Consul based in Karachi, Pang Guan Gopan, GOC Gwadar Major General Inayat Hussain, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani, Navy Admiral Imtiaz Ali, Director Finance Gwadar Development Authority Tariq Aziz Lassi Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zakir Ali Baloch and other officials attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority informed the participants that GPA had decided to collect funds from the Chinese company working in Gwadar and other sources to help the flood stricken people of the province.

"Rs one million collected from two days' salaries of officers and officials and one day's salaries of small employees of GPA have been donated to flood affectees," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese commercial consul said that the Chinese government and people are concerned about the plight of the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

"Chinese companies working in Gwadar Free Zone have collected Rs 5.88 million donations for the flood-hit people," He stressed that the Chinese government and its people always stand with Pakistan and its people in this difficult time.

"We are always ready to provide all possible assistance for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims," Other speakers addressing the ceremony expressed their wish that the rehabilitation process of the affected areas will be completed at earliest. They thanked the government and people of China, especially companies working in Gwadar for their generous support to the calamity-stricken people of Balochistan and hoped that China-Pakistan friendship will continue to flourish.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Flood China Company Gwadar Imtiaz Ali Tariq Aziz Event All From Government GOC (Pak) Limited. Million

Recent Stories

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

18 minutes ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

3 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

3 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.