Gwadar Port Authority holds funds raising ceremony

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of the Gwadar Port Authority, a fund raising ceremony for the flood-stricken people of Balochistan was held on Friday.

Chinese Commercial Consul based in Karachi, Pang Guan Gopan, GOC Gwadar Major General Inayat Hussain, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Khan Kashani, Navy Admiral Imtiaz Ali, Director Finance Gwadar Development Authority Tariq Aziz Lassi Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zakir Ali Baloch and other officials attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority informed the participants that GPA had decided to collect funds from the Chinese company working in Gwadar and other sources to help the flood stricken people of the province.

"Rs one million collected from two days' salaries of officers and officials and one day's salaries of small employees of GPA have been donated to flood affectees," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese commercial consul said that the Chinese government and people are concerned about the plight of the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

"Chinese companies working in Gwadar Free Zone have collected Rs 5.88 million donations for the flood-hit people," He stressed that the Chinese government and its people always stand with Pakistan and its people in this difficult time.

"We are always ready to provide all possible assistance for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims," Other speakers addressing the ceremony expressed their wish that the rehabilitation process of the affected areas will be completed at earliest. They thanked the government and people of China, especially companies working in Gwadar for their generous support to the calamity-stricken people of Balochistan and hoped that China-Pakistan friendship will continue to flourish.