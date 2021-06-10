UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gwadar Port Authority Starts Developing First Free Zone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Gwadar Port Authority starts developing first Free Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) has started developing first Free Zone of Pakistan which spreads over 9.5 sq. km area to operationalize facility which has become gateway for the country as well as for region.

This facility is being developed in collaboration with China Overseas Ports Holding Company Limited (COPHCL).

According to Economic Survey 2020-21, announced in a press conference by Minister for Finance and Revenue here on Thursday, the construction of Free Zone Phase-I has been completed with all infrastructures, including power, water, road, telecommunication, waste treatment and drainage systems in operation now.

More than 30 enterprises, in the areas of financial services, hotels, warehouses, fishery products processing, edible oil processing, pipe industry, furniture manufacturing, electric vehicles assembly, trade and logistics, have already been registered in the Free Zone.

Gwadar Port is the first Deep Sea Port of the country, complementing and supplementing the other two vibrant ports i.e Karachi Port and Port Qasim.

Its development is critical to stimulate the economic growth of Balochistan in particular and Pakistan in general as it will provide an outlet for land-locked Central Asian Republics (CARs), Western China and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Water China Company Oil Vehicles Road Gwadar All Industry Asia Port Qasim Karachi Port

Recent Stories

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

38 seconds ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

18 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

28 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

31 minutes ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

32 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.