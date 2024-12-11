Gwadar Port Functioning To Handle Operations; NA Told
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives Wajiha Qamar on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that Gwadar Port was operational, and equipped to handle general cargo, containers, and other operations.
Responding to a question during the question hour of the 11th session of the 16th meeting of the lower House of the Parliament, she said the port accommodates vessels of up to 50,000 DWT and possesses the requisite infrastructure to support bulk cargo and container handling efficiently.
Qamar said multiple shipments under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement have been successfully processed.
To a question, Parliamentary Secretary of Commerce Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti expressed the hope that rice exports can achieve the mark of five billion Dollars during this fiscal year.
He said Pakistan’s rice exports reached a notable 3.8 billion dollars in the last fiscal year, rising from 2.1 billion dollars in 2022-23.
Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said from July to October this year, the total rice exports saw an approximate 48.81 per cent increase in value and a 43.77 per cent rise in quantity as compared to the same period in 2023-24.
Replying to another question, Parliamentary Secretary Finance Saad Waseem Sheikh said the Personal Income Tax rate for the salaried class has not been increased in the current fiscal year budget, however, the maximum rate for highest slab income earners stood at the pre-budget 2024-25 rate of 35 per cent.
Recent Stories
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor chairs interfaith harmony conference at Governor House2 minutes ago
-
Week-long flowers exhibition starts at UAP2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Sindh becomes first province to launch Sindh Senior Citizen Card2 minutes ago
-
Five deserving people get financial aid cheques in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Need stressed for collaborated efforts for peaceful society2 minutes ago
-
DG BDA inspects ongoing development projects12 minutes ago
-
CM KP held a meeting for early completion of federal PSDP projects12 minutes ago
-
DC visits kidney dialysis unit in BVH22 minutes ago
-
Pak-British Friendship Council President advocates strengthening trade ties22 minutes ago
-
Seminaries play crucial role in serving nation: Dr. Ghulam Qamar32 minutes ago
-
Two PPP NA members walkout over not satisfying with supplementary questions reply32 minutes ago