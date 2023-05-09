UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Port Surpasses Other Ports In Pakistan In Shipping & Processing Of Wheat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Gwadar port surpasses other ports in Pakistan in shipping & processing of wheat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Gwadar Port proved its operational capability by successfully handling all the stages of processing 0.45 million metric tons of wheat imported from Russia.

Nine ships from Russia anchored from March 2 to May 3 carrying 450,000 metric tons of wheat, an official of the Gwadar Shipping Clearing Agents Association (GSCAA) said.

He said that Gwadar port has surpassed other ports in Pakistan in shipping and processing of wheat.

He said that Gwadar port was more economical than other ports like KPT and Qasim ports as these two ports were always congested and ships face frequent demurrage and high storage charges.

He said that there were no demurrage and storage charges at Gwadar port, along with the fastest stevedoring services saying all stages of discharge and delivery have been successful since the first ship anchored in the first week of March.

All loading, off-loading and transportation were done by Pakistani manpower, Instead of manual handling, the web-based One Customs Clearance System (WeBOC) was used for processing wheat from Gwadar port, he said.

He said that at Gwadar Port, WeBOC ensured automation, standardization and harmonization of all trade procedures and logistics services under the Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

He said that China Gwadar Port Authority, Overseas Ports Holding Company, Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited, Pakistan Customs and National Logistics Cell, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar International Terminals Limited have made sure that worked in harmony According to Gwadar International Terminals Limited, the import of wheat using Gwadar port was a new milestone as it would boost commercial activities in Gwadar.

Representatives of the Ministry of Ports and Shipping suggest that after the successful handling of wheat, the government would use the port for more international shipments.

He said that the government intended to support Gwadar port by ensuring export and import, cargo delivery and Afghan transit trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Import Russia China Company Gwadar March May All From Government Wheat Million Karachi Port

Recent Stories

State Dept. on Budanov's Vow to 'Kill Russians': U ..

State Dept. on Budanov's Vow to 'Kill Russians': US Doesn't Condone Targeting of ..

10 minutes ago
 US Classified Document Leak Suspect Jack Teixeira ..

US Classified Document Leak Suspect Jack Teixeira to Appear in Court Thursday - ..

10 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Has No Announcement on US Ambassa ..

State Dept. Says Has No Announcement on US Ambassador Tracy's Plans for Victory ..

10 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Informal Breakfast With Heads of CIS ..

Putin to Hold Informal Breakfast With Heads of CIS Countries on May 9 - Peskov

8 minutes ago
 Works going on rapidly on development projects in ..

Works going on rapidly on development projects in Secretary Communications and W ..

10 minutes ago
 Everton stun Brighton to move out of relegation zo ..

Everton stun Brighton to move out of relegation zone, Fulham hit Leicester for f ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.