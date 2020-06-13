UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gwadar Port To Be A Node In Global Shipping: COPHC CEO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:01 PM

Gwadar port to be a node in global shipping: COPHC CEO

Gwadar-related activities are progressing well as more than $ 250 million has been initially spent on port renovation with more investments in the pipeline, Zhang Baozhong, Chief Executive Officer of China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) which operates Gwadar Port and Free Trade Zone said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Gwadar-related activities are progressing well as more than $ 250 million has been initially spent on port renovation with more investments in the pipeline, Zhang Baozhong, Chief Executive Officer of China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) which operates Gwadar Port and Free Trade Zone said.

In addition, new cranes have been added for unloading cargo along with works on the establishment of a business center, a desalination plant and sewage disposal systems, China Economic Net reported on Saturday.

As for the necessity of desalination plants, they are needed to meet the acute scarcity of water and to meet future needs of the locals. Here, annual rainfall is less than four inches.

The cost of desalination plant being built on priority basis by COPHC is Rs 1.95 billion. It will provide 5,000 gallons of water per day to people.

Power supply is another important factor. In this area, the construction of a local 300-mw power, imported-coal-fired plant started some months ago, with the original cost of the project being $ 542 million.

While saying that this port is becoming a node in international shipping, Zhang adds, "Of course, the progress is not very fast but it takes time. By 2030, we believe that Gwadar will be a new economic hub of Pakistan and the highest GDP contributor to Pakistan's economy.

" At Gwadar, a free trade zone was also established in 2015. Nine companies including a Chinese steelmaker and a Pakistani producer of edible oil signed up at that time to be followed by 30 more firms that came up for Free Zone's Phase-1, closer to the site of the new airport.

Zhang, however, said that twice that number of companies applied, including some from Europe.

Economists and analysts in Pakistan are of the considered opinion that once the global and regional economy takes off in new form, these foreign companies will enhance their investments in Gwadar projects besides putting them on a fast track.

Last year, Prime Minister, Imran Khan visited Gwadar and broke ground on a new international airport site. A new contract was also announced that schools and a hospital will be built in addition to other structures.

The name of the hospital being built by China on 68 acres of land is Pak-China Friendship Hospital and it would cost $ 100 million.

China is also building Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute in Gwadar at the cost of $ 10 million. It will create job opportunities for the locals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Water Europe China Company Oil Job Gwadar Progress SITE Hub 2015 National University From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Expat for 50 years says Basmati rice ..

3 minutes ago

Uncertainty as Spain puts virus death toll 'on hol ..

2 minutes ago

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs enhances its e-service ..

18 minutes ago

NCM issues warning of rough seas in Arabian Gulf

18 minutes ago

Fire extinguished on unarmed French nuclear submar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.