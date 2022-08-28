UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Port To Be Engine Of Economic Uplift For Pakistan: Chinese Media

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Gwadar port to be engine of economic uplift for Pakistan: Chinese media

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Gwadar port would be the engine of economic development for Pakistan in real sense as the industrialization of Gwadar Free Zone could start a new era of the country's development.

According to Gwadar Port, these views were expressed on Sunday by the Chinese media, adding that Pakistan would emerge as a production centre in the South Asia with the start of manufacturing in the free zone resulting in exports and foreign reserves to be enhanced.

"If compared to the past, Gwadar is undergoing a positive change in its outlook and public life, it is still in a phase of significant change," said Chinese media.

The media persons said that the people of Gwadar were witnessing a practical and promising change in their standard of living, livelihood, business and socio-economic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business China Gwadar Sunday Media Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

11 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

20 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

20 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

20 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.