Gwadar port to be engine of economic uplift for Pakistan: Chinese media

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Gwadar port would be the engine of economic development for Pakistan in real sense as the industrialization of Gwadar Free Zone could start a new era of the country's development.

According to Gwadar Port, these views were expressed on Sunday by the Chinese media, adding that Pakistan would emerge as a production centre in the South Asia with the start of manufacturing in the free zone resulting in exports and foreign reserves to be enhanced.

"If compared to the past, Gwadar is undergoing a positive change in its outlook and public life, it is still in a phase of significant change," said Chinese media.

The media persons said that the people of Gwadar were witnessing a practical and promising change in their standard of living, livelihood, business and socio-economic.