Gwadar Port To Be Powered Through Solar Initiative: Junaid Chaudhry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, on Wednesday, stated that efforts are underway to implement solar-based solutions aimed at operationalizing and improving the efficiency of Gwadar Port.
The Federal Minister announced during a meeting on the port's operationalization, attended by Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Noorul Haque Baloch, Chairman of Chinese company COPHCL, My Yu Bo, along with Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Umer Zaffer Shaikh, and Technical Advisor Jawad Akhtar.
Following directives of the Prime Minister, the minister confirmed ongoing collaboration with the Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, the Ministry of Energy, and other relevant bodies to tackle Gwadar’s challenges related to power shortages and water scarcity.
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry revealed that a sub-committee has been established, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Federal board of Revenue, Gwadar Port Authority, Gwadar Development Authority, Quetta Electric Supply Company, and officials from the PM’s Office, with a responsibility to review the technical aspects of implementing solar power in Gwadar.
The minister outlined the sub-committee’s key duties, which include devising an efficient solar panel utilization plan, recommending the installation of solar photovoltaic systems and battery storage solutions for Gwadar’s water facilities, and proposing measures to enhance the region’s power supply.
Moreover, the committee will design solar power distribution systems integrated with storage options to ensure a dependable energy supply for critical infrastructure, including the Gwadar Port Authority, he noted.
Junaid Chaudhry added that solar-based microgrids will be set up at strategic locations to supply power for water pumps and the 1.2 million gallons per day (MGD) desalination plant, with energy storage solutions also being considered.
The initiative seeks to significantly reduce Gwadar’s reliance on external energy by making it self-sufficient through local power sources. The plan includes establishing macro solar grids with sufficient capacity to meet power demands throughout the year, he added.
The minister stated that the Prime Minister’s Solar Initiative for Gwadar is expected to be fully functional soon, facilitating the establishment of new factories in the Gwadar free zone and providing power to the Gwadar International Airport.
Water shortage in Gwadar is acute due to insufficient electricity to operate pumping and desalination plants. Gwadar has enough stored water for months if it can be pumped and distributed effectively, he added.
Referring industry assessments, he said Gwadar’s fisheries sector stands to save over a million Dollars each year by shifting from costly diesel and erratic grid electricity to solar power.
The minister stressed that dependable solar energy is not only a matter of reducing expenses but also vital to protecting the city’s flagship industry, which supports local livelihoods and strengthens its position in export markets.
