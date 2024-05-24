Gwadar port to boost economic activities in Balochistan: Chirman GPA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, Mir Pasand Khan Buledia on Friday said that Gwadar Port was central project of CPEC, and would accelerate economic development in Balochistan, improving the economic conditions of the people and boosting the national economy.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, directed to remove obstacles in Gwadar Port and related projects, expedite the pace of work, and resolve issues related to the Federal government through dialogue.

The chairman said that Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti was serious about the early activation of Gwadar Port and wanted speedy progress.

He desired that Gwadar Port Authority would become functional as soon as possible to attract national and international investors to Balochistan.

The chairman stated that they have presented their stance on the Gwadar Shipyard master plan on the relevant forum and, in that regard, the Chief Minister Balochistan had sought a report from the Gwadar administration officials.

APP/ask