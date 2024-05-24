Gwadar Port To Boost Economic Activities In Balochistan: Chirman GPA
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, Mir Pasand Khan Buledia on Friday said that Gwadar Port was central project of CPEC, and would accelerate economic development in Balochistan, improving the economic conditions of the people and boosting the national economy.
Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, directed to remove obstacles in Gwadar Port and related projects, expedite the pace of work, and resolve issues related to the Federal government through dialogue.
The chairman said that Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti was serious about the early activation of Gwadar Port and wanted speedy progress.
He desired that Gwadar Port Authority would become functional as soon as possible to attract national and international investors to Balochistan.
The chairman stated that they have presented their stance on the Gwadar Shipyard master plan on the relevant forum and, in that regard, the Chief Minister Balochistan had sought a report from the Gwadar administration officials.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five persons killed in exchange of firing between two rival groups6 minutes ago
-
KDA reopens Lake Saif ul Malook road to attract large number of tourists6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to construct Ring Road by connecting Port with Malir Expressway, Murad says6 minutes ago
-
Attock Police arrested 5 suspects who stole wheat worth lakhs6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan grapples with severe heat wave, temperatures soar to 50°C in some areas16 minutes ago
-
MNA visits Kohat sports complex, reviewed facilities16 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah grieves over death of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani16 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measure to reduce load shedding26 minutes ago
-
DC Hangu assures solution to problems of students KUST’s Hangu campus26 minutes ago
-
Woman, 2 kids injured in fire incident26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi alerts relevant agencies to get ready for upcoming monsoons26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest robber in injured condition in encounter36 minutes ago