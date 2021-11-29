UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Port To Play Bigger Role In Improving Pak-China Livelihood: Wang Wenbin

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday said that Gwadar Port would play a bigger and positive role in improving the livelihood of Pakistan and China and build even closer community of shared future between the two countries

"All programs under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including the Gwadar port will play a bigger and positive role in improving the livelihood of the two countries and build even closer community of shared future between China and Pakistan," he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question asked by APP.

He stressed that CPEC was a landmark project and pilot program under the Belt and Road Initiative since its launch in 2013.

"The CPEC has achieved fruitful outcomes and Gwadar port is leading in the CPEC programs and focuses on development and benefits people's well being," he added.

The spokesperson remarked that the completion of Faqeer Community School, Gwadar vocational training school and the Medical Center had provided opportunities of education and employment to the local people and played an important role in responding to COVID-19 making China's contributions.

He said that China was ready to work with Pakistani side to jointly promote high quality development of CPEC and build and operate it well.

Responding to a question, he reiterated that the CPEC had long focused on people's livelihood benefiting people's lives and had won warm welcome from local people.

China is ready to work with Pakistan to promote the building of CPEC and steady and sound development for more benefits for the local population.

In a recent interview, Chairman of China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), Zhang Baozhong said that Gwadar, an important component of the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would become the logistic hub in the region within five years.

He informed that in spite of the negative pandemic impact to business development, more than 100,000 metric tonnes of Afghan cargo had been handled at the port.

