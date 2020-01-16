Gwadar Port will emerge as alternative avenues to business community: Zubair Motiwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala has lauded the operationalization of Gwadar Port and the first consignment arriving at this port destined for Afghanistan is a big breakthrough.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he urged the business community to take advantage of this newly developed alternative facility. However, shipping line deposits and detention, port demurrage free days, availability of proper scanning and custom operations will make a real difference in determining the impact.

He highly acknowledged the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is keenly focused on improving parameters for trade as a whole; especially transit regime with Afghanistan.

The success of handling bulk cargo at Gwadar Port will pave way for improving congestion problems at other ports and will also nourish competitive landscape that would ensure provision of reasonably priced, high quality services to both domestic and international clients, he said.

"Pakistan, no doubt, is geographically well placed with unmatchable port locations that can be supplemented greatly by providing access to services of international standards," he articulated.

He said Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry hadalways been a strong proponent of facilitating trade and transit for the economic well being and regional connectivity.