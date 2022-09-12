Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway M-8 section restored for traffic

On the instructions of Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, the M-8 section was restored with the day and night efforts of Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, the M-8 section was restored with the day and night efforts of Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA).

According to NHA spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to restore all road networks across the country.

With the restoration of M-8 Motorway section, the traffic was restored for Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar and Ratodero.

The M-8 motorway section has been opened one-way for the convenience of commuters while other national highways across the country would also be restored soon. The restoration of M-8 would speed up the relief activities of the federal and provincial governments.