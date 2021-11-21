UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Residents To Get Fresh Water Supply Soon

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 04:30 PM

Gwadar residents to get fresh water supply soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative, Balochistan government has decided to initiate multiple projects for provision of clean water and its fair distribution in the coastal town of Gwadar.

The project worth Rs 130 million, would also cater the future water demand and sewerage disposal system in Gwadar, said official sources.

Moreover, multiple projects including, implementing water supply, distribution system, desalination plant, sewerage collection system and treatment plant has also been planned in the Master Plan of Gwadar.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved PC-I for establishment of five MGD RO plants for Gwadar to purify or desalinate contaminated water of the sea.The lying of pipelines from Swad Dam to Gwadar is near to its completion.

The Gwadar, Pasni and surrounding areas would be provided clean drinking water through Shadi Kor, Akra Kor dams. The government would install a network of water pipeline from Akara Dam to Jiwani to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Water Marriage Dam CPEC Gwadar Pasni From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

29 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lü ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lübeck University

36 seconds ago
 UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challe ..

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challenges into opportunities: Minis ..

16 minutes ago
 ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for U ..

ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for UK investors seeking expansion ..

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries ..

UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

1 hour ago
 Ministers, business leaders gather at Expo2020 Dub ..

Ministers, business leaders gather at Expo2020 Dubai to reinforce business case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.