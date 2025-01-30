Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Production Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir

Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Production Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Thursday said that the Balochistan Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project is of utmost importance for Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Production Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Thursday said that the Balochistan Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project is of utmost importance for Pakistan.

He said this in meeting about Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project that regarding the completion of this project, the land should be acquired by paying the land price from the land owners first.

The Senator said that the Gwadar Shipyard project is of key importance not only for Balochistan but also for Pakistan saying that this project should be started this year in any case, employment opportunities to be provided to experts and workers from Balochistan on the project on priority.

He has said that the Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project would be equipped with the latest technology, this international standard project could give Pakistan a prominent place among the world-class shipyards.

The Gwadar Mega Shipyard will play an important role in the completion of CPEC Phase II, he noted.

The Chairman said that the Gwadar Shipyard mega project is an important part of the CPEC Phase II project, Pakistan and China are moving forward at a fast pace towards the completion of the CPEC projects.

He said that the sea adjacent to Gwadar has become a center of special attention for the whole world due to its depth.

Gwadar Shipyard is a national project on which any kind of rhetoric should be avoided so that the project can move forward quickly, he mentioned.