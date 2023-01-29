'Gwadar to be connected to Pakistan-Iran transmission line by March'

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The coastal district in Makran division, Gwadar will be connected to the under-construction Pakistan-Iran transmission line by March to provide additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran.

The matter was disclosed by Executive Engineer of Transmission Line Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Zafar Ali in a meeting with Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb Ur Rahman Qambrani here Sunday.

He briefed the DG about the progress on the under-construction Pak-Iran transmission line and said that the Iranian side transmission line was expected to be completed by March while the work on Basima-Panjgur transmission line was expected to be completed by June.

Work is also underway on the construction of grid stations in Iran's Phalan region and Jiwani in Pakistan, he told adding that a 30 km line would also be laid.