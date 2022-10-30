(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General of Gwadar Development Authority(GDA) Mujibur Rehman Qambrani on Sunday said the port city has the potential to change the lives of not only the people of Balochistan but the rest of the country.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that the water supply to Gwadar had been increased from various dams in the vicinity, and the pipeline network was also upgraded to meet the needs of the growing city.

Moreover, Qambrani went on to inform that the purification plant would be completed by March, 2023 to use the seawater at the time of low water availability in the dams.

Adding on he also apprised that the new Gwadar International Airport would be operational by September 2023.

A detailed presentation was given to businessmen about investment opportunities in Gwadar, and development projects were highlighted therein.

During the interactive session, DGGDA also highlighted the possibilities of joint ventures with local and Chinese companies in the near future.

On the occasion, President RCCI Saqib Rafiq informed about the chamber's ongoing activities and upcoming programs.

He said that RCCI was the only chamber in the country which had organized the Gwadar Conference and All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference to highlight investment opportunities at Gwadar.

He said that the business community considered China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a game-changer, enabling the pathway of Pakistani products to Central Asia and Europe through Gwadar.