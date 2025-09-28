Gwadar to emerge as regional trade hub under 2025–2029 maritime affairs action plan: FTO coordinator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif ur Rehman said on Sunday that the five-year Maritime Affairs Action Plan (2025–2029), unveiled by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, is poised to transform Gwadar into a major regional trade and transit hub.

Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Ms. Nida Ejaz, here, he said the action plan is aligned with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and seeks to deepen maritime cooperation with China while promoting economic connectivity with Afghanistan, Central Asia, the middle East, and Africa. He elaborated that the framework places strong emphasis on infrastructure development, including the expansion of Gwadar Port, completion of Free Zone Stage-II, and acceleration of East Bay Expressway Phase-II to enhance inland accessibility. A key initiative, he added, is the integration of Gwadar International Airport with the port to support multi-modal transit and regional logistics.

Highlighting salient features, Saif ur Rehman said the plan also envisages the adoption of electronic data interchange systems and smart port technologies to link Gwadar with Chinese and global shipping networks. Establishment of port-related industries, warehousing, and cold storage facilities has also been prioritized to facilitate transshipment and regional trade.

He pointed out that the plan aligns with the Belt and Road Initiative’s “green energy and ocean” vision by emphasizing the sustainable use of marine resources and environmental protection. He added that the 2025–2029 action plan reflects Pakistan’s resolve to build a resilient maritime economy and further strengthen strategic maritime cooperation with China under the CPEC framework.