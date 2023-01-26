UrduPoint.com

Gwadar To Get 100 MW Of Additional Power From March : DG GDA

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Gwadar to get 100 MW of additional power from March : DG GDA

Gwadar will get 100 MW of additional electricity from Iran on March 01 and will have 24/7 power supply, this cam boost industry, tourism and real estate business in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Gwadar will get 100 MW of additional electricity from Iran on March 01 and will have 24/7 power supply, this cam boost industry, tourism and real estate business in Gwadar.

These views were expressed on Thursday by Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujibur Rehman Qambrani on the Twitter.

He said that the governments of Pakistan and Iran signed an agreement in June, 2022 to supply 100 megawatts of additional electricity to meet Gwadar's power needs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Gwadar last year had directed the concerned authorities to complete the project in a short period of time, he said.

He said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved the 132 KV transmission line from Jivani to Gwadar last June.

He said that the construction of the second circuit stringing of 132 KV, and the building of a transmission line from Jivani to Gwadar (94 km) were to be completed at a cost of Rs.2,322.940 million.

Gwadar relies on imported electricity from Iran and the construction of a 132 kV line will connect the coastal city to the national grid for the first time, he said.

