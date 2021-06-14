UrduPoint.com
Gwadar To Get First Pak-China Technical Training Institute By December 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:40 PM

The construction work on Pak-China Technical and Vocational Training Institute would be completed by December 2021 in the port city of Gwadar with a total cost of Rs 2 billion

The project was being built under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the port city, an official of Balochistan government said. He said the project was aimed at creating state-of-the-art vocational and technical training institute in Gwadar. "The project will enhance skills of local population of Gwadar to participate in the growth of the Port City and bring investment, business and tourism to the area," the official said.

The Institute, he said would help fulfilling maritime skilled manpower requirements of the Gwadar Port after the development of industrial projects including the Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone and other industrial and port-related projects.

The Institute would comprise a main building, having two blocks, an administration block, four workshops, cafeteria, hostels, parking areas, an examination block and a teachers lodging facility, he told.

