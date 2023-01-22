UrduPoint.com

Gwadar To Get Water From Nearby Dams Soon; Official

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Gwadar to get water from nearby dams soon; official

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The projects relating to the provision of water to Gwadar city from nearby dams to meet the water needs of the area were near completion.

The authorities have laid down 152 kilometers long pipelines to provide clean drinking water to the citizen of Gwadar through Shadi Kaur and Swad dams, an official of Balochistan government told on Sunday.

He told that te installation of a water distribution pipeline in the port city would ensure an uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the area.

The development work on the mega project, he said was near completion which would provide 3 million gallons of water per day.

The construction work on the three underground water storage tanks is expected to be completed soon which would benefit the people of the port city, the official said.

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), multiple projects have been initiated for the provision of clean drinking water and its fair distribution in the coastal town of Gwadar to resolve water crises in the area. Moreover, multiple projects including the implementation of water supply, a fair distribution system, desalination plants, sewerage collection system and treatment plant were also underway at full pace as planned in the Master Plan of Gwadar, said the official.

More Stories From Pakistan

