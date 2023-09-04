Gwadar: Two Pakistan Navy officers, one soldier martyred in helicopter crash

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson says the helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar.

GWADAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) Two Pakistan Navy officers and one soldier were martyred in a helicopter crash in Gwadar on Monday.

According to a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three officials of the Pakistan Navy in a helicopter crash.

In a statement, he prayed the Almighty Allah to grant higher status to the martyrs in heaven and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed grief over the martyrdom of three officials of the Pakistan Navy in a helicopter accident.

In a statement, he commiserated with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Navy officials in a helicopter crash.

In a statement, he prayed the Almighty Allah to grant higher ranks to the martyrs in heaven.

He paid rich tribute to the official over embracing martyrdom while performing official duties.

The Interior Minister prayed Almighty Allah to give courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss.