Open Menu

Gwadar: Two Pakistan Navy Officers, One Soldier Martyred In Helicopter Crash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Gwadar: Two Pakistan Navy officers, one soldier martyred in helicopter crash

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson says the helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar.

GWADAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) Two Pakistan Navy officers and one soldier were martyred in a helicopter crash in Gwadar on Monday.

According to a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the helicopter crashed during a training flight in Gwadar. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three officials of the Pakistan Navy in a helicopter crash.

In a statement, he prayed the Almighty Allah to grant higher status to the martyrs in heaven and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed grief over the martyrdom of three officials of the Pakistan Navy in a helicopter accident.

In a statement, he commiserated with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Navy officials in a helicopter crash.

In a statement, he prayed the Almighty Allah to grant higher ranks to the martyrs in heaven.

He paid rich tribute to the official over embracing martyrdom while performing official duties.

The Interior Minister prayed Almighty Allah to give courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss.

Related Topics

Accident Prime Minister Pakistan Navy Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Gwadar Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PCB chairman welcomes BCCI delegation, optimistic ..

PCB chairman welcomes BCCI delegation, optimistic about cricketing relations

13 minutes ago
 CM overflies Ring Road Southern Loop-III project f ..

CM overflies Ring Road Southern Loop-III project for inspection

7 minutes ago
 Negotiations with IMF stall over Pakistan's electr ..

Negotiations with IMF stall over Pakistan's electricity bill relief plan

33 minutes ago
 Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start 11t ..

Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start 11th September

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries: 6 million sources in 33 ..

Sharjah Public Libraries: 6 million sources in 33 languages and 200,000 readers ..

45 minutes ago
 Celebrities express concern over rising electricit ..

Celebrities express concern over rising electricity bills in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
IGCF 2023: 28 sessions to explore development, sus ..

IGCF 2023: 28 sessions to explore development, sustainability

1 hour ago
 Projected growth rate for Arab economies 3.4% in 2 ..

Projected growth rate for Arab economies 3.4% in 2023, 4% in 2024: AMF Director- ..

1 hour ago
 Govt to take stern action against electricity thie ..

Govt to take stern action against electricity thieves: PM

1 hour ago
 Special measures being taken to improve cleanlines ..

Special measures being taken to improve cleanliness: Sec LG South

2 hours ago
 2 Professors of IUB in top ranks of international ..

2 Professors of IUB in top ranks of international research index

2 hours ago
 Security arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehl ..

Security arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum reviewed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan