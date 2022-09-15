Gwadar Uni to hold FPC meeting tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The second finance and planning committee meeting of Gwadar University would be held on Friday (tomorrow), said a statement issued by the varsity on Thursday.

The meeting would be chaired by Vice Chancellor Gwadar University Professor Dr.

Abdul Razzaq Sabir while faculty members of the various departments would participate in the meeting.

In the meeting, the financial and administrative affairs of the University for the Current Year would be discussed and important decisions would be taken regarding the financial and administrative affairs of the coming year 2022-23.