Gwadar University, ANF Hold Awareness Session On Drug Prevention
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 11:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Gwadar University, ANF held awareness session on drug prevention Gwadar University, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Department, organized a significant awareness session focused on drug prevention. The event aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and to promote a drug-free society, especially among the youth.
The session was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of Gwadar University, Prof Abdul Razzaq Sabir the Joint Director of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Mr Numan Hanif, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gwadar, Mr Najeeb Ullah Pandarani, each of whom delivered insightful addresses.
In his opening remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof Abdul Razzaq Sabir emphasized the role of educational institutions in combating drug abuse, stating, "Our responsibility extends beyond academics. We are committed to shaping responsible citizens who contribute positively to society.
Creating awareness about the dangers of drugs is part of our mission to build a healthier future for our youth." he assured his full cooperation with law enforcement agencies in combating this societal menace.
Joint Director of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Mr.
Numan Hanif, provided a detailed overview of the Anti-Narcotics Force’s efforts to curb drug trafficking and abuse in the region. He encouraged students to be vigilant and proactive in their communities, saying, "Prevention begins with education, and our youth must be the front line in this battle against drug addiction. Together, we can create a strong and drug-free society."
The District Police Officer (DPO) of Gwadar, Mr Najeeb Ullah Pindarani, provided an insightful discussion on the gradual spread of addiction, starting from seemingly harmless substances like tobacco to more dangerous and potent drugs. He expressed his deep concern over how addiction, particularly among youth, has escalated over time.
Mr Pindarani stressed the importance of self-discipline and encouraged students to steer clear of this destructive path. He also pledged his commitment to combating drug abuse at the grassroots level, advocating for the role of education and healthy activities in preventing addiction.
To promote positive student engagement, Mr Pindarani announced his intention to establish a Reader’s Club at the University of Gwadar. The session ended with a walk around the university premises.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to provide investor friendly environment to businessmen: Minister12 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt allocates Rs 71 billion for supply of electricity, flour on subsidized rates12 minutes ago
-
IHC cancels Bushra Bibi's bail hearing due to judge unavailability22 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader alleges PTI fabricates controversies under external influence22 minutes ago
-
SHEC delegation visits SAU, reviews progress of institution22 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms vital to strengthen judicial system: Rana Ihsan32 minutes ago
-
Stern actions, several buildings sealed after dengue larvae found32 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Anti-Polio vaccination campaign to begin from October 2832 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agri-minister for ensuring provision of quality seeds to farmers42 minutes ago
-
RTA starts operation against illegal bases in Latiafabd52 minutes ago
-
KUMC organizes ceremony in connection with 'World Heart Day'52 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organize Girls Sports Carnival at Pak Sports Complex from Oct 1852 minutes ago