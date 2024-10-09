Gwadar University, ANF hold awareness session on drug prevention

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Gwadar University, ANF held awareness session on drug prevention Gwadar University, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Department, organized a significant awareness session focused on drug prevention. The event aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and to promote a drug-free society, especially among the youth.

The session was graced by the Vice-Chancellor of Gwadar University, Prof Abdul Razzaq Sabir the Joint Director of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Mr Numan Hanif, and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gwadar, Mr Najeeb Ullah Pandarani, each of whom delivered insightful addresses.

In his opening remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof Abdul Razzaq Sabir emphasized the role of educational institutions in combating drug abuse, stating, "Our responsibility extends beyond academics. We are committed to shaping responsible citizens who contribute positively to society.

Creating awareness about the dangers of drugs is part of our mission to build a healthier future for our youth." he assured his full cooperation with law enforcement agencies in combating this societal menace.

Joint Director of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Mr.

Numan Hanif, provided a detailed overview of the Anti-Narcotics Force’s efforts to curb drug trafficking and abuse in the region. He encouraged students to be vigilant and proactive in their communities, saying, "Prevention begins with education, and our youth must be the front line in this battle against drug addiction. Together, we can create a strong and drug-free society."

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Gwadar, Mr Najeeb Ullah Pindarani, provided an insightful discussion on the gradual spread of addiction, starting from seemingly harmless substances like tobacco to more dangerous and potent drugs. He expressed his deep concern over how addiction, particularly among youth, has escalated over time.

Mr Pindarani stressed the importance of self-discipline and encouraged students to steer clear of this destructive path. He also pledged his commitment to combating drug abuse at the grassroots level, advocating for the role of education and healthy activities in preventing addiction.

To promote positive student engagement, Mr Pindarani announced his intention to establish a Reader’s Club at the University of Gwadar. The session ended with a walk around the university premises.

