Gwadar varsity' students distribute water filters to unprivileged community

Published November 29, 2023

Students from the BS Management Sciences and Commerce department at the University of Gwadar (UoG) have distributed more than 50 water filters to underprivileged communities across the city of Gwadar and its surroundings

A handout issued by UoG said on Wednesday, the campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of pure drinking water.

Filters were distributed with financial assistance by the well-off families mainly by local administration and law enforcement authorities. This collaborative initiative underscores the community's commitment to tackling essential issues that impact the well-being of its residents.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Manzoor Ahmed, Dean Dr. Jan Muhammad, Registrar Dolat Khan Chairman Management Sciences Fida Hussain appreciated and encouraged the students for such social activity.

Vice Chancellor UoG, Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, also praised the students for their proactive approach to fulfilling their societal responsibilities.

He emphasized that universities play a vital role beyond education and should actively contribute to the betterment of society.

This initiative not only addresses a fundamental need for clean water but also highlights the University of Gwadar's commitment to fostering a sense of social responsibility among its students.

The collaborative efforts between students, and local authorities, demonstrate the positive impact that can be achieved when various segments of society come together for a common cause.

