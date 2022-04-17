Gwadar water supply project to be completed this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The water scarce port city of Gwadar will get clean drinking water supply, from nearby dams, by the mid of this year as the development work on the important project is in full swing.

The project objectives to develop water transmission pipelines from Swad Dam and Shadi Kaur Dam to Gwadar city to meet the future water demand of the city, said an official while talking to APP.

He informed that the installation of water pipelines network from Swad Dam to Gwadar was already completed. "It is a 67 km long pipeline that will provide 5 million gallons of water per day.

" The repair work of water pipelines inside Gwadar city was also expected to be completed this year, he added.

"90 percent work on the Ankara Kaur Dam is also completed which will provide 2.7 million gallons of water per day," the official told while elaborating the project progress.

He mentioned that the project also helped generate employment opportunities for the local masses. "The total jobs created from this project are 1600 and cost of the project is 11.39 billion Rupee while the implementing agency for the project is Gwadar Development Authority," he added.