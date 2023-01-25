UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Will Get 100 MW Electricity From March

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Gwadar will get 100 MW electricity from March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Gwadar will have additional 100-megawatt electricity from Iran to resolve electricity issues in the area.

The additional electricity would be supplied to Gwadar from March to ensure a round-the-clock supply of electricity, Director General (DG), Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb Qambrani said on Twitter.

It would boost industry and the progress of various projects pertaining to China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added.

As per the agreement, Iran would supply 100 megawatts of electricity through 132 KV transmission line, which would be sufficient for the population of the area.

