Gwadar Youth Festival Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Gwadar Youth Festival kicks off

The 2nd Gwadar Youth Festival with all colors of national unity, regional culture and peace began on Thursday to put the local culture on display

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The 2nd Gwadar Youth Festival with all colors of national unity, regional culture and peace began on Thursday to put the local culture on display.

The Director General Gwadar Development Authority Mujeed Ur Rahman Qambrani inaugurated the festival which would continue till January 27 at GDA school Gwadar.

The festival was aimed to promote the art and culture of the province. Folk artists presented songs and perform in cultural shows during the activity. A large number of students, artists and sports figures attended the event.

� � � � "The festival aimed to encourage the new talent and promote the soft image of the province through such cultural festival," Mujeed Ur Rahman Qambrani said.

� � � � He said the Balochistan government was taking various steps for promoting culture and arts in the province to encourage new talent by arranging that kind of activities and the government would also provide more opportunities in feature to polish their talent.

He said the government was focusing on channelizing creative opportunities for students through imparting them training to enable them to preserve their cultural heritage.

He urged the youth to play their due role in the peace and development of the country and nation.

