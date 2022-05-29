UrduPoint.com

Gwadar's 300 MW Coal Power Plant To End Energy Scarcity By 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gwadar's 300 MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The longstanding issue of Gwadar city due to growing energy scarcity would end by October, 2023 after the completion of the 300megawatts coal-fired power plant.

The 300-megawatt (MW) coal-fired Gwadar Power Plant would cater the needs of some 150,000 local people by the end of 2023 under the 2050 Master Plan of Gwadar, said an official source while sharing exclusive updates of the project.

The power plant was one of the key energy projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added.

The project is aimed at improving reliability on local power supply that would help to resolve power outages in current economic development and urban expansion in Gwadar region.

According to the official source, they were currently spending millions of Dollars per annum to generate electricity from diesel generator.

The official also hoped that the discussed plant would be operationalized soon to solve the port's power scarcity issues.

Power plant is of great significance to deepening the energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, boosting the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, improving the overall power structure of Balochistan, and promoting local economic development in Gwadar Port.

All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, the New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.

