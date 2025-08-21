Open Menu

Gwadar's Future Growth:jetties To Adopt Business Model

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Gwadar's future growth:jetties to adopt business model

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Moinur Rehman Khan Thursday said, in the future, the jetties would be operated under a business model so that their income could also increase and the institution to become more stable.

He said this while chairing meeting regarding the jetties constructed by GDA.

The meeting was attended by Director Town Planning Shahid Ali, Project Director Sarbandar Jetty Muhammad Hanif and Chief Engineer GDA Haji Syed Muhammad.

During the meeting, new projects including expansion projects, operation under business model, maintenance, repair and dredging of jetties were discussed in detail.

The Director General said on this occasion that GDA has taken significant steps for the welfare of the fishing community and the development of the fishing sector, the establishment of jetties has provided free facilities to the fishermen, which would be made more modern and efficient by expanding them, providing modern facilities and ensuring regular maintenance.

The meeting expressed serious concern over the fact that some people have permanently placed nets, tools and heavy equipment on the Sarbandar Jetty which is not only causing severe hardship to the fishermen but is also damaging the structure of the jetty.

It was clearly directed that the concerned persons should immediately remove their equipment, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

2 hours ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

2 hours ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

3 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

3 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

3 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

5 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

5 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

6 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

6 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan