Gwadar's Future Growth:jetties To Adopt Business Model
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Moinur Rehman Khan Thursday said, in the future, the jetties would be operated under a business model so that their income could also increase and the institution to become more stable.
He said this while chairing meeting regarding the jetties constructed by GDA.
The meeting was attended by Director Town Planning Shahid Ali, Project Director Sarbandar Jetty Muhammad Hanif and Chief Engineer GDA Haji Syed Muhammad.
During the meeting, new projects including expansion projects, operation under business model, maintenance, repair and dredging of jetties were discussed in detail.
The Director General said on this occasion that GDA has taken significant steps for the welfare of the fishing community and the development of the fishing sector, the establishment of jetties has provided free facilities to the fishermen, which would be made more modern and efficient by expanding them, providing modern facilities and ensuring regular maintenance.
The meeting expressed serious concern over the fact that some people have permanently placed nets, tools and heavy equipment on the Sarbandar Jetty which is not only causing severe hardship to the fishermen but is also damaging the structure of the jetty.
It was clearly directed that the concerned persons should immediately remove their equipment, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.
